Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Shikhar Dhawan to lead 20-member Delhi squad in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

Shikhar Dhawan to lead 20-member Delhi squad in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

The tournament begins from January 10 and Delhi is placed in Elite Group E along with Mumbai, Andhra, Kerala and Puducherry and league matches will be at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 20:14 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

File photo of Shikhar Dhawan. (REUTERS)

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead a 20-member Delhi squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month.

India speedster Ishant Sharma, who missed the ongoing tour of Australia due to side strain suffered during the Indian Premier League, has also been named in the squad. However, it has been learnt that the 32-year-old will not be available for all matches.

Others in the squad include Nitish Rana, Pawan Negi and Manjot Kalra.

The tournament begins from January 10 and Delhi is placed in Elite Group E along with Mumbai, Andhra, Kerala and Puducherry and league matches will be at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi will play their first match against the hosts Mumbai on January 11.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Manjot Kalra, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Negi, yush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pawan Suyal, Karan Dagar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Donald Trump ends days of drama, signs pandemic relief bill into law
by Yashwant Raj
TMC MP slams West Bengal Guv for serving ‘political masters’
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bangladesh sends second group of Rohingya refugees to isolated island
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Yuvraj Singh fails to get BCCI nod for comeback
by Shalini Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.