Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Shoaib Akhtar comes up with heart-winning reply when asked to describe MS Dhoni

Shoaib Akhtar comes up with heart-winning reply when asked to describe MS Dhoni

During the candid conversation with the cricket fans, Akhtar answered many questions and won hearts with his responses.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricketer and pace legend Shoaib Akhtar has been actively speaking on issues surrounding the gentlemen’s game. The legendary pacer, who keeps sharing opinions on his YouTube channel, interacted with his fans through a question-answer session on Twitter on Sunday.

During the candid conversation with the cricket fans, Akhtar answered many questions and won hearts with his responses. On being asked to describe the former India captain MS Dhoni, he reacted saying, “Its the name of an era.”

Here’s the tweet:

 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni stunned his fans and the cricketing world by announcing retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. At the time of his retirement, he remained the 3rd highest run-getter for India in T20Is. The former skipper is also the 5th and 13th highest run-getter for India in ODIs and Tests respectively.



ALSO READ | Fan asks Akhtar to pick between Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib doesn’t hesitate to make his choice

Further in the session, an Indian fan asked Akhtar to pick one between Indian batting legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar for Tests. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ was quick enough to make his choice and wrote, “Dravid”.

 

Another fan asked the Pakistani bowling legend to name the best all-format batsman of the world currently. Akhtar took the name of India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

 

Both Kohli and Azam are among the top 10 batsmen in the ICC rankings across formats. While the Indian captain ranks No.2 in Tests, No.1 in ODIs and No.7 in T20Is, the Pakistan skipper holds fifth position in Tests and ODIs and stands second in T20Is.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
by Rhythma Kaul
China responds to US law on Tibet with military drill over Lhasa
by Shishir Gupta
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

White marks at blackspots: Hope for change?
by Nadeem Inamdar
Bird flue in 4 states: What we know so far
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Chris Pine on working in Wonder Woman 1984: It was like being home again
by Juhi Chakraborty
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.