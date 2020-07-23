Sections
Home / Cricket / Shoaib Akhtar points fingers at BCCI, drags in ‘Monkeygate’ controversy

Shoaib Akhtar points fingers at BCCI, drags in ‘Monkeygate’ controversy

Akhtar indicated that it was the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that ‘saved’ Harbhajan Singh during the controversy surrounding Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 07:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)

Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar is known for making controversial statements and he has done exactly that once again. Speaking to Geo Cricket on a YouTube show, Akhtar pointed his guns towards the BCCI over the postponement of T20 World Cup and even dragged in the ‘Monkeygate’ controversy to make his point. Akhtar indicated that it was the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that ‘saved’ Harbhajan Singh during the controversy surrounding Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds.

“Sometimes they get easy wickets in Melbourne, at times someone calls another person a monkey but gets saved, the talk goes to boycotting the series. I am asking the Australians, where are their ethics?” Akhtar said.

Akhtar was referring to the incident in which Harbhajan Singh was accused of hurling racial taunts at Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds during the second Test match in Sydney.

“You made kids cry for scratching a cricket ball and they got away by calling someone a monkey. They [BCCI] said to end the series and they [Australian Board] said no such incident happened. Are these your moral grounds, did you not get the sounds on the mic,” said Akhtar.



Talking about the postponement of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Akhtar Said that the tournaments could have taken place as per schedule.

“Asia Cup could have definitely happened, it would have been a great chance for India and Pakistan to play against each other. There are many reasons behind this. I don’t want to get into that.

“T20 World Cup could have also happened, but I had already said this earlier that they won’t let it happen. IPL should not be damaged, let the World Cup go to hell,” Akhtar said.

