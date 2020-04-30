Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Shoaib Malik better than Steve Smith when playing spin’ - Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Shoaib Malik better than Steve Smith when playing spin’ - Yuzvendra Chahal

In a recent interaction, Chahal picked top batsmen when it comes to playing spin and his list was topped by compatriots Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 08:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Steve Smith, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shoaib Malik, (HT Collage/Agencies)

Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes that Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik is a better player of spin bowling than former Australia skipper Steve Smith. In a recent interaction, Chahal picked top batsmen when it comes to playing spin and his list was topped by compatriots Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The list also featured New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Chahal added that he believes that the technique used by Malik is better than Smith - the current world No. 1 in Test cricket. “Virat and Rohit are obviously quality players of spin bowling so they will be at the top,” said Chahal.

“Also Williamson makes life difficult for spin bowlers because he plays the ball really late, especially on a pitch that is slow,” Chahal said on Instagram.

Also read: ‘Happened due to a misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on Asia Cup clash with Gambhir

Chahal faced Malik in Asia Cup 2018 and was impressed by his batting.“I was bowling to Shoaib Malik during the Asia Cup and was impressed with the way he was taking singles of good deliveries. I realised that this player has a lot of experience and I think he is better than Steve Smith when it comes to playing spin bowling,” he said.

Earlier, Kohli had commented on Chahal’s activities on social media and called the young spinner ‘an absolute clown’. In a live chat with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and South Africa batting great AB de Villiers on Instagram, the Indian cricket team skipper even asked ABD]to check out Chahal’s TikTok. All three of them have played together for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Also read: ‘He locked himself in physio’s room’: Laxman recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s battle with Shane Warne in 1998 series

“Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s Tik Tok videos,” said Kohli.

“You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He’s an absolute clown.”

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE| Decentralisation important for empowering people in Covid-19 crisis: Rajan
Apr 30, 2020 09:21 IST
Over 1,700 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 33,050
Apr 30, 2020 08:59 IST
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
Apr 30, 2020 08:43 IST
Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates
Apr 30, 2020 06:29 IST

latest news

He went out to buy groceries amid lockdown, returned home with wife
Apr 30, 2020 09:29 IST
League-by-league guide to European football’s coronavirus shutdown
Apr 30, 2020 09:23 IST
Mumbai Police’s moving tribute to Irrfan: ‘Tumko yaad rakhenge guru hum’
Apr 30, 2020 09:21 IST
People see me as emergency signing but I deserve to be at Barca:Braithwaite
Apr 30, 2020 09:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.