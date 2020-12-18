‘Would be subbed off by a concussion sub’: Prithvi Shaw brutally trolled on Twitter for dropping a catch

Sections
India vs Australia: Labuschagne failed to make a good connection and the ball lobbed up in the air. Shaw, who was stationed at mid-wicket for the exact same reason, took a couple of steps back, got both hands to the ball but fail to hold on to the catch.

Prithvi Shaw is not having the best of times in the cricket field and Twitter users have left no stones unturned to let the world know. The India opener, who turned into a subject for meme after getting bowled off the second ball of the Test match, attracted more trolls after dropping a fairly regulation catch on Day 2 in India vs Australia first Test in Adelaide.

Shaw dropped Australia batsman Marnus Labsuchangne when he was on 21 in the second session on Friday. It happened in the 21st over of Australia’s innings when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a heavy ball that hurried the talented right-hander into a pull shot.

Labuschagne failed to make a good connection and the ball lobbed up in the air. Shaw, who was stationed at mid-wicket for the exact same reason, took a couple of steps back, got both hands to the ball but fail to hold on to the catch.

 



Twitter was flooded with memes as Shaw was brutally trolled for the second day in a row – albeit for different reasons.

 

 

 

 

This was not the first life that Labuschagne got. He was dropped earlier by Bumrah in the first session off Mohammed Shami’s bowling when he was batting on 12.

Labuschagne’s luck finally ran out when he was trapped leg before by Umesh Yadav for 47.

It was a masterful performance from the spinner as his off-breaks constantly unsettled the Australians.

After Jasprit Bumrah removed openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns before lunch, Ashwin came into his own with the wickets of Steve Smith, Travis Head and Cameron Smith.

Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 244 with their last four wickets falling for just 11 runs in 4.1 overs.

