2nd Test: Sibley, Stokes tons hand England advantage over West Indies

England strengthened their foothold in the second Test against West Indies, who ended the day on 32/1, behind the hosts’ first innings total of 469/9 by 437 runs at stumps on Day 2. Centuries from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes were the highlight of the day as the pair added 260 runs for the fourth wicket.

All-rounder Roston Chase claimed his third five-wicket haul in Tests but a crucial 40 from Jos Buttler down the order allowed England to go past the 400-run mark. England’s last wicket pair of Dom Bess and Stuart Broad put on 43 in less than seven overs before Root called them back.

England had the perfect end to the day through Sam Curran, who in his first over of the innings, trapped John Campbell out LBW. Initially given not out, England retained their review after three dots signalled the end of Campbell for 12. Night watchman Alzarri Joseph survived 18 balls, and remained unbeaten of 14 when stumps were drawn.

Stokes and Sibley the star for England began cautiously – the first session yielded just 57 runs – but the way Stokes switched gears post lunch was inspiring. Even though Sibley fell trying to clear the boundary, Stokes began to dictate terms and score boundaries nonchalantly. Stokes and Sibley’s stand was the second-highest by a pair for any wicket at the venue – Old Trafford in Manchester before it was broken by Chase. The West Indies off-spinner struck twice in quick succession to get Ollie Pope out LBW.

Despite the wickets, Stokes was tough to contain. He brought up his 10th century in Tests – all coming from either No. 5 or 6. In his company, Buttler grew and confidence and the two took England forward with a 43-run stand. Stokes fell to a reverse sweep off Roach, the ball clipping the bat and landing into the keeper’s gloves. It was his first Test wicket in 87 overs and he followed it with the wicket of Chris Woakes for a golden duck.

The tired duo of Kraigg Brathwaite and Campbell had the tough task of seeing off 15 overs and even though Campbell scored a couple of crisply-time boundaries, he was rapped on an inswinger of Curran, eventually given out. Brathwaite showed confidence in Joseph to take strike and he did not disappoint, seeing off Curran and the off-spin of Bess.