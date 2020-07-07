Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Some people want to remain in media limelight’: Inzamam rubbishes Flower’s ‘knife to throat’ claims

‘Some people want to remain in media limelight’: Inzamam rubbishes Flower’s ‘knife to throat’ claims

Inzamam, the former chief selector of the PCB, has rubbished Flower’s claims saying it makes no sense for the former batting coach to be bringing up the topic after so many years.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 11:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Inzamam-Ul-Haq is suprised at Grant Flower’s claims regarding Younis Khan. (Getty Images)

Former Pakistan batsman Inzamam is surprised at Grant Flower’s claims of Younis Khan holding a knife to his throat, saying he would never expect Younis to do something of this nature. Flower, who was Pakistan’s batting coach from 2014 to 2016, had earlier stated that Younis held a knife to his throat when the former Zimbabwe batsman tried to suggest him something about his batting and it required intervention from head coach Micky Arthur.

Also Read | Younis Khan brought a knife to my throat in Brisbane: Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower narrates shocking incident

Inzamam, the former chief selector of the PCB, has rubbished Flower’s claims saying it makes no sense for the former batting coach to be bringing up the topic after so many years and that the only possible explanation to it being the former Zimbabwe batsman’s need for ‘media attention’.

“I just can’t believe what Grant has been saying. I played with Younis for a long time and I know him very well. Younis is someone who can never show knife to anyone,” Inzamam told Dawn News.

Also Read | Mohammad Azharuddin could be a reason behind Flower’s knife allegations against Younis Khan: Ex-Pak captain Rashid Latif



“I am surprised why Grant is speaking about it now. I think sometimes an individual wants to remain in the media limelight. Imagine... such claims after more than three years have no value. Further, I never heard such incident while I was the chief selector. To me, this statement has no value.”



Arthur, who was Pakistan’s head coach, however confirmed Flower’s claims. “It was a dining knife that Younis Khan had in his hand. I calmed Younis down and just wanted him to get runs in the second innings which thankfully he did,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Roach can get 300 Test wickets with proper workload management: Walsh
Jul 07, 2020 12:47 IST
Amid push for border infrastructure, Rajnath Singh reviews BRO projects
Jul 07, 2020 12:47 IST
China urges Canada to correct mistake on extradition treaty
Jul 07, 2020 12:44 IST
Ocampos scores then pulls off crucial save as Sevilla close in on CL berth
Jul 07, 2020 12:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.