‘Some people want to remain in media limelight’: Inzamam rubbishes Flower’s ‘knife to throat’ claims

Former Pakistan batsman Inzamam is surprised at Grant Flower’s claims of Younis Khan holding a knife to his throat, saying he would never expect Younis to do something of this nature. Flower, who was Pakistan’s batting coach from 2014 to 2016, had earlier stated that Younis held a knife to his throat when the former Zimbabwe batsman tried to suggest him something about his batting and it required intervention from head coach Micky Arthur.

Inzamam, the former chief selector of the PCB, has rubbished Flower’s claims saying it makes no sense for the former batting coach to be bringing up the topic after so many years and that the only possible explanation to it being the former Zimbabwe batsman’s need for ‘media attention’.

“I just can’t believe what Grant has been saying. I played with Younis for a long time and I know him very well. Younis is someone who can never show knife to anyone,” Inzamam told Dawn News.

“I am surprised why Grant is speaking about it now. I think sometimes an individual wants to remain in the media limelight. Imagine... such claims after more than three years have no value. Further, I never heard such incident while I was the chief selector. To me, this statement has no value.”

Arthur, who was Pakistan’s head coach, however confirmed Flower’s claims. “It was a dining knife that Younis Khan had in his hand. I calmed Younis down and just wanted him to get runs in the second innings which thankfully he did,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.