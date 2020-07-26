‘I have seen his work’: Kumar Sangakkara believes Ganguly is a ‘very suitable candidate’ for ICC President

Sections
Last year, Ganguly was unanimously elected as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, Ganguly’s name has also started doing the rounds for the vacant post of ICC Chairman.

Jul 26, 2020

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Former Indian cricket captain Saurav Ganguly takes charge as BCCI's new President, at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. (PTI)

Sourav Ganguly has built his reputation for not just being a great cricketer but also an able leader. He was the captain of Team India in the early 2000s and is credited with transforming the fortunes of the side with his fearless leadership. After his retirement, Ganguly gradually shifted his focus towards administration. He first became the president of the Bengal Cricket Association and worked to improve the standards in the state.

Then last year, Ganguly was unanimously elected as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, Ganguly’s name has also started doing the rounds for the vacant post of ICC Chairman. Shashank Manohar stepped down from the post recently and several cricketers have backed Ganguly to become the next ICC Chairman.

Sri Lankan cricket great Kumar Sangakkara also weighed in on the subject and said that Ganguly is a suitable candidate for the post due to his astute cricket brain.



“I think Sourav definitely can make that change. Quite a big fan of Dada not just because of his stature as a cricketer but I think he has a very astute cricket brain. He has the best interests of the game at heart and that should not change just because you are the BCCI president or the ECB or SLC or any other cricket board when you are at the ICC.

“Your mindset should be truly international and not just constrained by partisanship in terms of where I come from -- am I Indian, Sri Lankan or Australia or English but really understand ‘yes I am a cricketer and what I am doing is what is best for all cricketing countries,” Kumar Sangakkara told India Today.

“Most importantly, the foundation of this game is children, fans, and spectators around the world. I think Sourav can do that very, very well. I have seen his work even before he took over as the BCCI president, even before administration and coaching, and how he has built relationships with players around the world, his standing in the MCC cricket committee. I have no doubt that Sourav will be a very, very suitable candidate to do just that,” Kumar Sangakkara asserted.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of Cricket Graeme Smith also wants Sourav Ganguly to take over ICC chairmanship in this tough period for cricket. Smith’s comments were backed by CSA CEO Jacques Faul, who also said that South Africa won’t have any objection to an Indian again heading the ICC.

“From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly maybe getting into the President’s role of the ICC,” Smith told reporters.

“I think that will be good for the game; I think it will be good for the modern game as well. He understands it; he has played it at the highest level; he is respected; and his leadership will be key to us going forward,” Smith, the former Proteas skipper said.

