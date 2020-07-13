Sourav Ganguly had Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble: Former India skipper compares MS Dhoni’s Test captaincy with Dada

When talking about making a mark in Test cricket in home conditions, India captain Sourav Ganguly’s name always comes to mind. The 2001 Test series win over Australia under Ganguly’s captaincy was an era-defining moment for Indian team. The Steve Waugh-led Australia side had been on a 16-match unbeaten run and Ganguly’s India did what many thought was near impossible as they won the three-match Test series 2-1. After Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have also achieved good records in Test cricket as captains at home.

At the moment, India have won 12 straight series at home. Their last Test series loss came in 2012 against England when Dhoni was the captain. So, which captain has had more impact on Test cricket at home - Ganguly or Dhoni?

On being asked this question in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show, former India captain and chief selector Kris Srikkanth said: “It’s a very, very difficult comparison. In the 2001 series against Australia, I think Sourav Ganguly was fantastic. Coming back and beating Steve Waugh’s side.”

Bur Srikkanth further added that Dhoni had more of an impact in the longer run because he had to produce results without the luxury of having Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble in the team.

“But overall, who has had the more impact in long home series? Definitely, I think MS Dhoni. Sourav had the benefit of having Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble while he was playing. Dhoni did not have that luxury. If you look at home track record, definitely I think Dhoni was better,” Srikkanth further added.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also praised Dhoni for his approachable nature. “Appreciating Dhoni’s easy-going nature, Smith said the India’s two-time World Cup winning captain always made others feel comfortable around him and spoke about his cordial relation with Ganguly. I seriously doubt that you probably find anyone in world cricket that didn’t get on with MS. He went about his business. He was calm, he was collected,” Smith said.

“And again, like Sanga, was to spend a fair amount of time with Dada – in administration, we are having a number of conversations over the telephone. He’s always calm, approachable, always interested in a good conversation, so a lot of respect for both men,” he added.