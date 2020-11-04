Sourav Ganguly hopeful of hosting next IPL in India but ‘yet to decide’ on mega auction

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed hope that the next edition of IPL in April-May will be played in India.

“Hopefully the vaccine will be out by that time and we can host it,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times in an interview. (Read the full Sourav Ganguly interview here)

The current edition of IPL is being played in the UAE due to the pandemic situation in India. IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the tournament was originally planned in India from March 29 but had to be postponed till September and finally moved out of India and into UAE.

Ganguly also added UAE remains a fall-back option for the Indian board for the next season too.

Teams like Chennai Super Kings, who are looking to change the core of their squad, are waiting for clarity on whether there will be a full-scale auction or a mini one before the next IPL. “We haven’t decided anything yet. Let this season conclude, we will take a call,” said Ganguly.

“We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next 10 years,” Dhoni had said after the team’s final league game against Kings XI Punjab.

“A lot depends on what the BCCI decides upon the auction. This has been a tough year. This is one of the seasons where most of the teams played well,” Dhoni added.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also confirmed that the domestic season will begin from next year.