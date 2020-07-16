Sections
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19

Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19

Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Sourav Ganguly is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 08:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

(FILES) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (AFP)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for Covid-19.

Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata after his Covid report came positive.

“He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He’s been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital,” a CAB official told PTI.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 so that Sehwag can open in ODIs’



“The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period,” a source close to the BCCI President added.



Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The former India captain was, however, unavailable for a comment on the development.

Recently, during an interview to India Today, Sourav had spoken about how life around him has changed, making people more vulnerable.

“My brother visits our factories everyday and he is more at risk,” the former batting star had said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India could report over 6 crore Covid-19 cases by March 2021: IISc study
Jul 16, 2020 09:07 IST
Harry Kane goes past 200 club goals as Spurs win at Newcastle
Jul 16, 2020 09:02 IST
174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against Donald Trump’s order on H1B visa
Jul 16, 2020 09:02 IST
Terrorist associate of LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Jul 16, 2020 08:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.