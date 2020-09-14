Sections
Sourav Ganguly lauds new-look Sharjah stadium

IPL 2020: The Sharjah cricket stadium will be hosting 12 matches with the first one being a contest between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on September 22.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, Sharjah

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has paid a visit to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, one of the three venues for this year’s IPL, and lauded the ground for the new look and feel it provides.

The IPL 2020, shifted out of India to the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in three cities - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah (which will host 12 matches). According to a media release issued on Monday, Ganguly said that young players are eagerly looking forward to playing in this hallowed cricket ground where greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar wrote history.

The Sharjah stadium had recently undergone major refurbishment, including setting up of new canopies, an upgraded royal suite, commentary box and VIP Hospitality boxes in total compliance with Covid-related protocols.

Ganguly was accompanied on the tour on Sunday by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, former IPL chief Rajeev Shukla, and IPL COO Hemang Amin. Other officials who were present, included BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George and Mubashir Usmani, GM of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).



The first IPL 2020 match to be played at Sharjah will be between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on September 22.

