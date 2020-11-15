Sourav Ganguly mourns Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise, says ‘You have done so much, can rest in peace’

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly posted a heart-felt message after legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 in Kolkata on Sunday.

“U have done so much ..u can rest in peace ...” Tweeted Ganguly.

Ganguly, one of the city’s most famous sporting icons, had his fare share of moments with Chatterjee during the shooting of ‘Dadagiri’ - a Bengali quiz show hosted by the former India captain.

Chatterjee passed away today afternoon at the age of 85. He was admitted in Belle Vue Hospital on October 6 and shifted to ICU after being tested positive for the Covid-19. Later, he tested negative, but he developed multiple complications.

“We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (November 15). We pay our homage to his soul,” read a statement issued by the hospital.

Besides being an acclaimed actor, winning several national and international accolades for his performance in over 300 films, Chatterjee was also an exponent of recitation.

Known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray, Chatterjee became synonymous with the detective character ‘Feluda’ created by Ray.

Though Feluda’s first appearance was in a series of detective books written by Ray, later the maestro decided to give it a celluloid format and Chatterjee played the lead role in all the movies made by Ray on Feluda. Later on, Ray started making illustrations of Feluda in his books based on Chatterjee’s figure.

Chatterjee was awarded the prestigious Padmabhushan in 2004 and in 2012 he was bestowed with the Dadasahe Phalke Award, India’s highest award in cinema given annually by the Government of India for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.

(With ANI inputs)