Sourav Ganguly returns land he took from TMC government for school

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has returned the two-acre land at New Town in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata which he got from the Trinamool Congress government for setting up an ICSE Board high school.

People close to Ganguly and who are aware of the developments said he met chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat, last month and returned the documents relating to the land.

Neither Ganguly nor the state government commented on the issue. His visit to Nabanna was described as a “courtesy call.” Ganguly reportedly decided to backtrack from the project as there is a litigation over the land.

Incidentally, the erstwhile Left Front government gave Ganguly a plot of land at the Salt Lake township for a similar project but that land too led to a litigation and he turned it to the state.

Ganguly’s decision to return the land to the TMC government has led to speculations in political circles that he has increasing his distance from the ruling party. There have been rumours for some time that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prior to the 2021 assembly polls.

During his recent interactions with the media Ganguly however ruled out such a possibility, saying he has no plans to join active politics.

Ganguly is known to be having good relationship with both Banerjee and Union home minister Amit Shah. The chief minister backed Ganguly and helped him become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal without having to face an election. Shah and some Central ministers played a crucial role in making Ganguly the president of the BCCI in 2019. Shah’s son Jay Shah is the BCCI secretary.