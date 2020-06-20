Sourav Ganguly’s kin test positive for Covid-19

Sections
Wife of Snehasish Ganguly, the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official said. Snehashish’s mother-in-law and father-in-law also tested positive for the disease last week, he said.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | posted by Aritra Mukherjee, Kolkata

Mumbai: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly (PTI)

Family members of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehashish Gangly tested positive for Covid-19, the state health department said on Friday. Wife of Snehasish, the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official said.

Snehashish’s mother-in-law and father-in-law also tested positive for the disease last week, he said.

Besides, a domestic help at Snehasish’s Mominpur home where he was living recently was also found to be positive, he added. They are all undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in the city and are stable.

Snehashish, a former Ranji cricketer, has tested negative for Covid-19 and been advised home isolation, the official said.



“All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of Covid-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly’s ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home,” a senior official of the department said.

They will be tested again on Saturday and further decisions on their treatment will be taken, nursing home sources said.

“Whether they will be discharged or not, depends on the result of the tests,” they said.

