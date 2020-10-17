Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly says BCCI are planning to start domestic cricket from January 1, 2021

Sourav Ganguly says BCCI are planning to start domestic cricket from January 1, 2021

When asked if it would be a curtailed season or not, the former Indian captain said the board won’t be able to accommodate all domestic tournaments for practical purposes.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 21:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (PTI)

The much awaited domestic cricket season will start from January 1, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

The BCCI Apex Council met on Sunday evening and a good amount of time was spent on discussing the domestic calendar which had been thrown in disarray by the surging cases of COVID-19 in India.

“We have had extensive discussions on domestic cricket and we have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1, 2021,” Ganguly told PTI from Dubai.

When asked if it would be a curtailed season or not, the former Indian captain said the board won’t be able to accommodate all domestic tournaments for practical purposes.



“We will certainly have the full fledged Ranji Trophy redball tournament. It will probably not be possible to hold all tournaments,” Ganguly said, hinting that BCCI is eyeing the January-March window for Ranji Trophy.

The BCCI president also assured that the junior cricket and women’s tournaments will be held between March and April.

“We also have elaborate plans for our age group and women’s cricket. We will start with Ranji Trophy and then we will also have the other tournaments between March and April,” he said.

He also informed that the Indian team will be allowed to train in Australia during their quarantine phase.

“Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary and we discussed the modalities of that itinerary. We will be playing four Tests and that will end in third week of January,” the BCCI president said.

The Indian team is expected to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests Down Under.

On the home series against England, Ganguly said that the BCCI is monitoring the situation and the final itinerary will be prepared in due time.

“The England series is good three and a half to four months away. We still have time. We are monitoring the situation (COVID-19) which is pretty fluid and will take a call accordingly,” he said.

While hosting the series in India (Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Dharamsala being likely venues) remains priority, the UAE is a second option.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Oct 17, 2020 22:04 IST
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
Oct 17, 2020 21:40 IST
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Oct 17, 2020 21:13 IST

latest news

Woman lynched in south Bengal, four arrested
Oct 17, 2020 22:10 IST
Allahabad HC orders SSP, SHO to appear before court for 3-month delay in filing FIR in rape case
Oct 17, 2020 22:05 IST
CM Thackeray, Pawar, Fadnavis to visit rain-affected areas
Oct 17, 2020 22:00 IST
IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 17, 2020 21:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.