Sourav Ganguly should question selectors over leaving out Suryakumar Yadav for Australia tour: Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar wants Sourav Ganguly to look into the matter involving Suryakumar Yadav’s omission from India’s upcoming tour of Australia. (IPL/Getty)

The BCCI announced the three Indian squads for the upcoming Tour Down Under but some of the decisions made by the selectors created a bit of a buzz. While questions have been raised over vice-captain Rohit Sharma’s omission from the squads for all three formats, the decision to not pick Suryakumar Yadav has also received criticism from many circles.

Also Read | ‘If he’s unwell, what is he doing inside the stadium,’ Virender Sehwag questions Rohit Sharma’s omission from Australia tour

The Mumbai Indians batsman had a tremendous domestic season for Mumbai last season, and he is also enjoying another great season for MI in IPL 2020, most recently scoring an unbeaten an unbeaten 79 in MI’s five-wicket win over RCB. Manoj Tiwary and Harbhajan Singh have publicly questioned the selectors for not considering Yadav for the Australia tour.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris reprimanded for verbal exchange

Another voice joining the chorus is that of former India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar. Speaking to Times of India, Vengsarkar said that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly should probe why Suryakumar was not picked for the tour of Australia.

Also Read | MS Dhoni’s men could throw spanner on Knight’s play-offs march

“I’m astounded at the omission of Surya, who is currently one of the most talented batsmen in the country, from the teams selected for the Australian tour,” Vengsarkar said. “As far as sheer potential is concerned, I can compare Surya with the best in the Indian team. He has scored runs consistently. I don’t know what else he has to do to merit a place in the Indian team.

“A batsman is at his peak from the age of 26 to 34. and I feel Surya (30) is at the peak of his career. If form and fitness is not the criteria, then what is it? Can anybody explain?” he questioned.

“With Rohit (Sharma) out of the team due to (a hamstring) injury, Surya should have been there to strengthen the middle order. BCCI president Ganguly should question the motive behind dropping Surya.”

India will four Tests, 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs against Australia with the first T20I set to be played on November 27th.