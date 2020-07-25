Sourav Ganguly tests negative for Covid-19

Sections
The former India captain has been in home quarantine for more than a week after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for the contagious disease.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:45 IST

By Press Trust of India,

BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly at Belur Math. (Getty Images)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for Covid-19 after he gave his samples as a precautionary measure. The former India captain has been in home quarantine for more than a week after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for the contagious disease.

“He (Ganguly) is living with his ailing mother and family, so as a precautionary measure he took the test voluntarily and the report came negative on Friday evening,” a source close to the BCCI president told PTI.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish is recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days. “He is doing fine and also handling his office work from the hospital through virtual meetings. We expect him to be released in a couple of days,” the source added.

Snehasish’s family - wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law along with their domestic help - had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 20 at their Mominpur residence. Since then, the elder Ganguly had shifted to their ancestral house in Behala where the BCCI President is based.



