Sourav hardly showed emotions, Virat’s aggression is controlled: Former quick weighs in on Ganguly and Kohli’s captaincy styles

Prasad said Kohli’s tactics are very much within limits, whereas with Ganguly, he never saw the same level of aggression.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 15:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)

Venkatesh Prasad has drawn parallels between the captaincy styles of former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli, calling the current India skipper extremely passionate. Prasad, the last leg of whose career was under Ganguly, reckons there are similarities between the two captains, but pointed out he never saw his former captain show the kind of aggression Kohli does.

“I think Sourav and Virat are pretty much on similar lines, because Sourav also took up captaincy when there were a lot of negative things going around the team. That’s one. Second, Sourav had to really transform the team. I think it required huge leadership skills basically. And that’s what Sourav showed. He had an amazing leadership quality and he set the standard both as captain and player,” Prasad told Times of India.

“Yet there were some shortcomings. When it comes to Sourav’s fitness, or maybe his fielding skills or whatever, but that’s fine. Who doesn’t have shortcomings? But what was important at that stage was a good leader. And that’s what Sourav showed everybody – what a leader can do. He transformed the team.”

Prasad believes Kohli’s tactics is very much within limits, although there are those who feel the India captain tends to go overboard. With Ganguly however, Prasad reveals he did not see the same level of aggression.



“Virat is pretty much on the same lines of Sourav. Sourav never showed his emotions, a couple of times only we have seen Sourav showing his emotions. Virat comes across as a very, very passionate guy, and comes with controlled aggression,” Prasad said.

“This doesn’t mean that he goes overboard. People might feel that he goes overboard but that’s his aggression, that’s what keeps him going. That is what keeps him in the game. That is what keeps him thinking all the time. It’s easily visible, whereas Sourav’s aggression wasn’t that visible apart from a couple of incidents.”

