Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / South Africa coach Boucher hails team after easy series win

South Africa coach Boucher hails team after easy series win

“First of all, it’s just good to get a win under our belts,” said Boucher after South Africa beat Sri Lanka in the first test in Pretoria last week and followed it up with a 10-wicket triumph in the second test at The Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:34 IST

By Reuters, JOHANNESBURG

File image of Mark Boucher. (File)

South Africa coach Marc Boucher hailed a first series win for his side following a lean run of form over the last two years after they romped to an easy 2-0 triumph over Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

“First of all, it’s just good to get a win under our belts,” said Boucher after South Africa beat Sri Lanka in the first test in Pretoria last week and followed it up with a 10-wicket triumph in the second test at The Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday.

“Our batsmen got among the runs, spent good time in the middle and so that will have given them a lot of confidence for our next series in Pakistan and then against Australia. They can build on that momentum.”

South Africa now prepare to visit Pakistan for the first time in 14 years for a two test series later this month. They then host Australia in February and March.



“If you look at our bowling attack, there are only a handful of caps between them and so a lot of inexperience there,” Boucher told a news conference.

“They learnt a lot of lessons and they learnt them very quickly as well. It’s a group that is growing and as long as we see growth we are happy. The way they responded to a few harsh words that were needed at times was good and is something to build on.”

South Africa had lost eight of their previous nine tests, five of them at home, going into the Sri Lanka series at the end of a 11-month hiatus, having dropped to six in the world test team rankings.

“By no means are we a finished product,” Boucher warned. “There is still a lot of hard work to be done but the guys understand that.

“We are going to make mistakes along the way but as long as we keep learning from those mistakes, then we are heading in the right direction.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Ramesh Pokhariyal, Smriti Irani launch ‘Toycathon 2021’ to promote manufacturing of indigenous toys
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Shashi Tharoor responds to Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal
by HT Entertainment Desk
Former president Pranab Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership in final book
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.