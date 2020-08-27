Sections
Home / Cricket / South Africa cricket body fires CEO for ‘serious misconduct’

South Africa cricket body fires CEO for ‘serious misconduct’

“The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal,” CSA said.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:14 IST

By Associated Press, Cape Town

INVERCARGILL, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 19: Cricket bat and balls are seen before the fourth Twenty20 match between the New Zealand and Australia at Queens Park on February 19, 2011 in Invercargill, New Zealand. (Photo by Teaukura Moetaua/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

South Africa’s national cricket body fired its CEO Thursday after an independent investigation found him guilty of serious misconduct. Cricket South Africa didn’t provide specific details of Thabang Moroe’s wrongdoing when it announced it had terminated his employment. Moroe had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, which included a forensic audit of the organization’s finances.

“The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal,” CSA said.

The cricket body is in disarray after the president and acting CEO quit last week.

South African cricket has often been burdened by off-field issues. Moroe was appointed in 2018 after his predecessor, Haroon Lorgat, quit when his relationship with the board became unworkable. Another former CEO, Gerald Majola, was fired in 2012 for awarding himself and other staff members unauthorized bonuses and then trying to hide the payments.



The reputation of the national team has also been damaged in recent months after the Black Lives Matter movement spurred some Black players who are now retired to allege they were shunned by white teammates and treated unfairly by management when they were playing for South Africa.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC asks Centre to clear stand on winding up of Mallya’s United Breweries Holdings Limited
Aug 27, 2020 21:33 IST
Hit by pandemic, city libraries use every trick in the book to survive
Aug 27, 2020 21:28 IST
Three inmates attack Ludhiana jail warden to avoid checking
Aug 27, 2020 21:25 IST
Need to change negative attitude about agriculture: Telangana CM
Aug 27, 2020 21:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.