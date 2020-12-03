Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / South Africa to rest ex-skipper Du Plessis against England

South Africa to rest ex-skipper Du Plessis against England

The 36-year-old, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, is being rested for the three-match series after competing in the Twenty20 games against England.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 18:04 IST

By Reuters, Cape Town

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. (AFP)

South Africa have left out former captain Faf du Plessis from their squad for the One Day International series against England, which starts at Newlands on Friday.

The 36-year-old, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, is being rested for the three-match series after competing in the Twenty20 games against England, which the visitors swept 3-0, and in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings.

He joins injured fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on the sidelines. Rabada suffered an adductor injury earlier this week and will only return later this month for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks and Pite van Biljon were also all released from the squad on Thursday as the numbers were reduced to 18.

Squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon- Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
China testing blunders stemmed from secret deals with firms
Dec 03, 2020 18:08 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST

latest news

NIA takes over Nagrota encounter case
Dec 03, 2020 18:32 IST
NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key 2020 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link
Dec 03, 2020 18:26 IST
How are vaccines approved: All you need to know
Dec 03, 2020 18:23 IST
Swara, Richa hail Diljit Dosanjh for reacting to Kangana Ranaut
Dec 03, 2020 18:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.