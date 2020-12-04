Sections
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England: 1st ODI postponed after South African player tests positive for Covid-19

South Africa vs England: 1st ODI postponed after South African player tests positive for Covid-19

The first ODI between South Africa and England, which was to be played on Friday at Cape Town, has been postponed after a South African player tested positive for Covid-19. The decision to postpone the match was confirmed by Cricket South Africa on Twitter.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

An image of the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town where the first ODI between South Africa and England was scheduled to be played. (Twitter/CSA)

“In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials, and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday.

“This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the #BetwayODI series.

“Cricket South Africa and @ECB_cricket confirm the postponement of the first #BetwayODI of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020,” Cricket South Africa wrote on Twitter.



 

