South Africa vs England: Skipper Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada up for English challenge at home

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada had dream outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2020. He was the vital cog in Delhi Capitals set-up and played a crucial role in guiding his team to its maiden finale. With 30 wickets from 17 games, the Protea pacer was the highest wicket-taker of the season and bagged the Purple Cap.

Rabada now gears up of national duty as South Africa hosts England for a 3-match T20I series followed by as many ODIs. The right-arm fast bowler is ready for the English challenge and is hoping to continue the momentum for South Africa in the white-ball series.

“This is an exciting series. I am hoping to continue the momentum that I delivered in the IPL for the national team. The team looks promising after excellent performances in the IPL and our pacers will continue to work in the same direction to win each game. Jos Buttler, Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan are fresh out of the IPL as well and seem to be in good form and we are up for the challenge,” Rabada said on Star Sports.

South Africa limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock said the side just want to give their best and enjoy the return of international cricket to the country.

“I am extremely happy with the return of international cricket to the country. England is one of the leading sides and Jofra Archer and Sam Curran are in top form. The ODI games seem to be promising as well, it’s good to be back with the squad in the longer format of the game after the IPL. We have an exciting team and it’s a good mix with potential talent. Both teams have an interesting batting and bowling line-up for the series, we want to just give it our best and enjoy the games,” de Kock told Star Sports.

England won the first T20I in Cape Town on November 27 by five wickets and then rode on a half-century by number one ranked Dawid Malan in the second game on Sunday to seal the series.

South Africa and England will lock horns in the dead rubber on Tuesday. The two sides will then face each other in the three-match ODI series slated to begin on December 4.