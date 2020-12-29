Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Southee takes 300th wicket as New Zealand edge towards Pakistan win

Southee takes 300th wicket as New Zealand edge towards Pakistan win

They will need to bat the entire final day on a deteriorating Bay Oval pitch in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday to stop the hosts taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 12:05 IST

By Reuters, WELLINGTON

New Zealand's Tim Southee, centre, celebrates his 300th test wicket with teammates after dismissing Pakistan's Haris Sohail during play on day four of the first cricket test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. (AP)

Tim Southee became the third New Zealand bowler to capture 300 test wickets as he dismissed two Pakistan batsmen to help push his side into a strong position at the close of play on the fourth day of the first match on Tuesday.

Pakistan were 71-3, still 302 runs from their victory target of 373, with Azhar Ali on 34 and Fawad Alam 21 not out.

They will need to bat the entire final day on a deteriorating Bay Oval pitch in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday to stop the hosts taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Southee joined Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (361) when he had Haris Sohail caught at short extra cover by Mitchell Santner for nine to reduce Pakistan to 37-3 after tea.



“I knew it was reasonably close,” Southee told Spark Sport. “It’s nice but we’ve still got a bit of work to do with the ball over the next day.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had declared his side’s second innings at 180-5 about 30 minutes before tea after openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham produced an 111-run first wicket partnership.

The pair survived a torrid opening spell from Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas, with several nicks falling short or wide of fielders, before Blundell brought up his second test half-century in the first session.

Blundell was dismissed after the break for 64 as New Zealand looked to increase the tempo, with Latham falling for 53, his 20th test half-century, before Williamson, Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling followed in quick succession.

Ross Taylor (12) and Santner (six) were left not out when Williamson called them in with a lead of 372 runs.

Trent Boult and Southee provided the best possible start when they had Abid Ali and Shan Masood without a run being scored.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth apologises for not launching political party
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
by Shishir Gupta
Farmers’ protest: Cellphone connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
by Ravinder Vasudeva
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

CSIR- UGC NET June result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check NTA score
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Here’s when January 1 begins in countries around the world
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
News updates from Hindustan Times: Srinagar-Jammu highway closed after parts of J&K witness snowfall and all the latest news
by hindustantimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.