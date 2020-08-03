Sports community celebrates the festival of Raksha Bandhan

Indians are celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Monday. The festival celebrates the bond that exists between siblings. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on a full moon day in the Hindu Month of Shravan. However, this year the circumstances are different due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The administrative agencies have urged the public to follow precautionary measures while celebrating.

Sportspersons from India are also celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan and posted pictures with their sisters on their social media handles.

‘This year’s Raksha Bandhan is a little different. In spite of the ‘temporary’ distance, the bond of love I share with my sisters is stronger than ever. Hope all of you have a blessed #RakshaBandhan,’ Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter while posting an image with his sister.

‘Wishing all brothers and sisters a very Happy #RakshaBandhan! Blessed to have these women around me! Let us all embrace this invaluable bond!’ Ishant Sharma said on Twitter.

‘Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed Raksha Bandhan! Renu, you will forever be my favorite companion I promise that I will forever be there for you. To all the brothers and sisters, let’s celebrate this Bandhan of Love,’ said Raina while posting an image with his sister.

Boxer Vijender Singh also wished everyone on the festival while giving a message about the valour of the Indian Army.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.