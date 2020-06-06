Sports has the power to unite the world: Sachin Tendulkar comments on ICC’s video on diversity

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on pitchside media duty during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared a video on social media regarding diversity in cricket. The ICC captioned the video saying “cricket is nothing without diversity” on the backdrop of the topic of racism griping the world after the death of George Floyd in the USA. In the 90-second video clip, Barbados-born Joffra Arche is successfully bowling the Super Over against New Zealand for England and winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup for his country .

The video has prompted a response from legendary batsman and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. who shared South Africa president Nelson Mandela’s quote on sport’s power to unite the world .

“Nelson Mandela once said, “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does.” Wise words.” captioned Tendulkar in the response.

The England team that won the ODI World Cup had an Irishman captain (Eoin Morgan) at the helm. The best performer was a New Zealand born all-rounder (Ben Stokes), spinners were of Pakistani origin (Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid) and the innings got a headstart from an opener of South African heritage (Jason Roy).In fact, Morgan after World Cup triumph spoke about how the team found unity in diversity which became the secret of its success.

“It actually epitomises our team. Quite diverse backgrounds and cultures and guys grow up in different countries and to actually find humour in the situation we were in at times was pretty cool,” Morgan had said back then, referring to the pulsating Super Over bowled by Archer.

World’s leading cricketers including West Indians Chris Gayle and two-time World T20 winning skipper Darren Sammy have spoken about racism in the game.

Sammy had even urged the ICC to come out in support of the black cricketers.

“Right now, if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem,” Sammy had said on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)