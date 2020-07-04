Spreading joy under a pandemic: Shikhar ‘The One’ Dhawan visits Hindu refugees living in Delhi

Ace cricketer, doting daddy, and an overall Good Samaritan, Shikhar Dhawan has added another feather to his hat. On Saturday morning (July 4), he visited the Hindu refugee colony near Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi to distribute cricket kits, toilets and bedding amenities. The area houses a number of Hindu refugees from Pakistan, which are taken care of by the Delhi Riding Club Foundation.

“I like to contribute to the society and this was a great experience. The Delhi Riding Club Foundation has been doing a lot of work there, so it was good to collaborate with them. I am in a position where I can contribute in that direction and it gives me immense joy and peace,” says the Delhi-born batsman.

Shikhar Dhawan distributed cricket kits at the refugee colony.

The inhabitants of the refugee colony had no idea about Dhawan’s visit, which made it all the more special. “They were quite shocked at first. They were very happy that I came and I could feel their happiness. They asked me about my moustache and asked me to do the thigh fives (his signature celebratory gesture). They told me they enjoy watching my game and the (on-field) celebrations,” he adds. Though it is not unusual for cricketers to sport gloves and shields, this time, given the coronavirus pandemic, the batting gloves were replaced by surgical gloves and the helmet with a mask. Protective gear in place, the left-handed former opener took selfies with the refugees and helped boost their morale.

Read: ‘I will do it with a lot of love’: Shikhar Dhawan reveals plans post cricket

Shikhar Dhawan interacted with the refugees and also took selfies with them.

The young ones, especially, had a field day as he interacted with them. He believes that these kits will help them take up sports and practice better. “You just have to give them directions in life. It is very important to educate them. Cricket unites the whole community. It promotes a sense of bonding. You learn how to share, and wait your turn. All these little things have a huge impact in life,” he concludes.

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htcity for more