Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Sreesanth in Kerala probables list of players for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Sreesanth in Kerala probables list of players for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 16:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kochi

File photo of former Indian bowler Sreesanth (Twitter)

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala list of players for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on charges of match-fixing.

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board for the T20 event in Mumbai scheduled from January 10.

His seven year ban ended in September this year.

Earlier, he was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month. But the inaugural KCA President’s Cup T20 was deferred as the KCA did not get the government nod due to the spread of coronavirus.



A Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) official said Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala team. Sachin Baby is his deputy.

Besides, Sreesanth, Samson and Baby, the others are Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Nidheesh M D and Asif K M,Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal and Midhun S.

Four new faces---Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sreeroop M P, Midhun P K and Rojith KG have also been included.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution to farm protests
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
by Zia Haq
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
by Rhythma Kaul
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
by Faisal Malik

latest news

Azharuddin escapes unhurt in car accident in Rajasthan - Report
by hindustantimes.com
Family dine-outs take over big bashes in Lucknow
by Deep Saxena
Kashmir shivers as temperature dips below zero degree in most of valley
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
‘Support historic movement’: Raghav Chadha sets up WiFi at Singhu border
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.