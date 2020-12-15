Sections
Home / Cricket / Sreesanth named in Kerala probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 17:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram

File image of Sreesanth. (Ravi Choudhary/ HT Photo)

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth Tuesday moved closer to a return to competitive cricket after being named in a 26-strong probables list by Kerala for the upcoming Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. The 37-year-old Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the IPL, features alongside Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthaapa and Basil Thampi among others.

The T20 tournament is scheduled to begin on January 2. His ban ended in September this year. The pacer, who last represented India in 2011, will take part in a preparatory camp to be held here from December 20 to 30, sources said.

Sreesanth, who was part of the triumphant Indian squads in the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup, was earlier named in one of the squads for a local T20 tournament to be conducted by Kerala Cricket Association in Alappuzha from December 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the domestic season being delayed and the T20 tournament will mark the start of the 2020-21 season.

List of probables: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P, Mohammed Azarudeen, Rohan Kunnumel, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, M D Nideesh, K M Asif, Basil NP, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Midhun S, Abhishek Mohan, Vatsal Govind, Anand Joseph, Vinoop Manoharan, Midhun PK, Sreeroop, Akshay KC, Rojith, Arun M

