Sreesanth returns with aggression and animated celebrations, sledges batsman in warm-up game - WATCH

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is eagerly eyeing a comeback in competitive cricket after a long gap of nearly eight year. He has been named in Kerala’s squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins from January 10.

Ahead of the tournament, Sreesanth featured in the warm-up games. He continued his aggression and animated celebrations on the field he was known for. While bowling in the practice game, there was a moment when he stared at the batsman and sledged as well.

Sreesanth’s bowling video was shared on the YouTube channel of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). The body language of the 37-year-old hasn’t changed a bit and he also went on to pick up a couple of wickets.

On Wednesday, Sreesanth shared a video on Twitter where he could be seen, taking his Kerala cap prior to the T20 tournament.

While speaking to the Times of India, the former Indian pacer stated that he wishes to represent India in the 2023 World Cup.

“Both Tinu and Sanju Samson have said they want to gift the trophy to me as I make a comeback. But I am not looking only at Mushtaq Ali but also to win Irani and Ranji. If I do well, I will get more opportunities. I have been getting inquiries for IPL, too, and I have to make sure that I am fit and bowling well,” Sreesanth told The Times of India.

Sreesanth’s cricketing career came to an unfortunate end following his alleged inclusion in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing. He fought a long battle to prove himself innocent. Later in 2019, the duration of his ban was reduced to seven years, making him eligible to feature in domestic and international circuits.