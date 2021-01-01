Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Sreesanth returns with aggression and animated celebrations, sledges batsman in warm-up game - WATCH

Sreesanth returns with aggression and animated celebrations, sledges batsman in warm-up game - WATCH

Sreesanth’s bowling video was shared on the YouTube channel of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). The body language of the 37-year-old hasn’t changed a bit and he also went on to pick up a couple of wickets.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 12:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Indian pacer Sreesanth during a practice match (YouTube)

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is eagerly eyeing a comeback in competitive cricket after a long gap of nearly eight year. He has been named in Kerala’s squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins from January 10.

Ahead of the tournament, Sreesanth featured in the warm-up games. He continued his aggression and animated celebrations on the field he was known for. While bowling in the practice game, there was a moment when he stared at the batsman and sledged as well.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘India’s MCG triumph right up there with World Cup win,’ Farokh Engineer lauds Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership

Sreesanth’s bowling video was shared on the YouTube channel of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). The body language of the 37-year-old hasn’t changed a bit and he also went on to pick up a couple of wickets.

Check out the video:



 



On Wednesday, Sreesanth shared a video on Twitter where he could be seen, taking his Kerala cap prior to the T20 tournament.

 

While speaking to the Times of India, the former Indian pacer stated that he wishes to represent India in the 2023 World Cup.

“Both Tinu and Sanju Samson have said they want to gift the trophy to me as I make a comeback. But I am not looking only at Mushtaq Ali but also to win Irani and Ranji. If I do well, I will get more opportunities. I have been getting inquiries for IPL, too, and I have to make sure that I am fit and bowling well,” Sreesanth told The Times of India.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘He’s someone who will thrive overseas,’ Tom Moody names the newest ‘find for India’

Sreesanth’s cricketing career came to an unfortunate end following his alleged inclusion in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing. He fought a long battle to prove himself innocent. Later in 2019, the duration of his ban was reduced to seven years, making him eligible to feature in domestic and international circuits.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
Ford pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

Sreesanth returns with aggression, sledges batsman in practice game - WATCH
by hindustantimes.com
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Ananya Panday: I don’t want to have a sense of having ‘arrived’
by Rishabh Suri
‘Helped Army strengthen defensive posture’: General Bipin Rawat condoles Siachen hero’s death
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.