Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Sreesanth set to play T20 tournament in Kerala

Sreesanth set to play T20 tournament in Kerala

Sreesanth featured in the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Four years later, he became a part of the Indian team that lifted the Cricket World Cup at home.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Indian pace bowler S Sreesath (HT Archive)

After a seven-year long ban from cricket, former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is set to make his comeback on the cricket field. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) aims to conduct a T20 league in Alappuzha next month which will mark the return of the former India international.

After Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry, KCA is planning to conduct a local T20 tournament. However, the event is subject to state government clearance. Sreesanth will be the star attraction of the tournament whose dates are yet to be finalised.

ALSO READ | India can bowl bouncers at Steve Smith but don’t see it as his weakness: Australia assistant coach McDonald

Sreesanth’s participation in the upcoming President’s Cup been confirmed by the KCA President Sajan K. Varghese.

“Yes, definitely. Sreesanth will be an attraction. Every player will be in a bio-bubble in one hotel in Alappuzha. We are looking at the first week of December. The clearance from the Kerala government is the main thing,” Sportstar quoted Varghese as saying.



The Kerala speedster was one of the prominent talents in the Indian dressing room. He featured in the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Four years later, he became a part of the Indian team that lifted the Cricket World Cup at home.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘No one is ever ready for short ball,’ Sunil Gavaskar on Steve Smith’s challenge to Indian pacers

Unfortunately, in 2013, he was slapped with a ban after from the BCCI for his involvement in the Indian Premier League match-fixing scandal. His seven-year ban ended earlier in September and the upcoming President’s Cup will be his first major tournament.

Before the ban, Sreesanth had played for Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He has 50 wickets from 60 T20 matches to his credit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 15:54 IST
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Nov 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Nov 22, 2020 14:37 IST
Why US judge termed Trump’s legal claim as ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’?
Nov 22, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

50 trains to run from new Yog Nagri railway station in Rishikesh during Kumbh
Nov 22, 2020 17:12 IST
Kartik Aaryan announces Dhamaka on 30th birthday, see pic
Nov 22, 2020 17:10 IST
Sub-zero temperatures across Kashmir; coldest night of season in Srinagar
Nov 22, 2020 17:10 IST
G20 to back ‘equitable’ access to coronavirus vaccine: Report
Nov 22, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.