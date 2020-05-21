Sections
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka abandons project to build a new cricket stadium

Sri Lanka abandons project to build a new cricket stadium

“It has been decided to suspend the proposed new international cricket stadium project in Homagama,” Prime Minister’s office said in a release after the meeting attended by former cricketers.

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, Colombo

Cricket stumps, bat and ball. (Getty Images)

Sri Lankan government has decided to stop its proposed project to build what was to be the island’s biggest international cricket stadium following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“It has been decided to suspend the proposed new international cricket stadium project in Homagama,” Prime Minister’s office said in a release after the meeting attended by former cricketers.

It said Rajapaksa had also instructed to direct funds to develop school cricket and local stadiums.

Rajapaksa met with the former senior cricketers following a public outcry against the construction.There was no immediate reaction from the governing body, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to the Prime Minister’s decision.



The SLC wanted to build a new stadium nearer to Colombo was needed to host two ICC World Cup events which are scheduled to be held in the years 2023 to 2031.

The SLC had done inspection of a site at Homagama, a Colombo eastern suburb where they wanted to build a 40,000 seat capacity international cricket stadium costing 30-40 million dollarsThis drew a social media outcry about the need to invest large sums of money on a new cricket stadium given the dire economic times in the COVID-19 pandemic background.

Mahela Jayawardene, the former Sri Lanka captain had also expressed surprise at the decision arguing that when Sri Lanka was not playing enough international cricket or domestic cricket there was no need for another stadium.

The SLC had asserted that “this project will be an absolute and private investment of the board and no government funds will be utilized and or will be sought at any stage of the construction”.

SLC ran into high debt following the upgrading of the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Hambanthota stadium in the south during the 2011 World Cup.

It sought for a government bail out in an environment of severe financial hardships post 2011. They had even restricted player contract fees due to the financial crisis brought about by investing in infrastructure development in 2010.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India flight to bring NRIs from Ukraine to Chandigarh airport
May 21, 2020 22:59 IST
Entrepreneurship to be the focus of new HRD channel
May 21, 2020 22:58 IST
Parents cry foul as Patiala pvt school asks for admission fee from Class 11 students
May 21, 2020 22:58 IST
3 men who claimed they were joining terrorists arrested in Kashmir
May 21, 2020 22:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.