Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva to miss rest of South Africa series

Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva to miss rest of South Africa series

De Silva retired hurt during Sri Lanka’s first innings on the opening day of the first test at Centurion Park on Saturday.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:52 IST

By Reuters, PRETORIA

Dhananjaya de Silva ruled out for the remainder of South Africa series (Twitter)

Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva has been ruled out for the remainder of the two-test series in South Africa after suffering a grade two thigh strain, team officials confirmed on Sunday.

De Silva retired hurt during Sri Lanka’s first innings on the opening day of the first test at Centurion Park on Saturday.

His absence will not only weaken the tourists’ top-six batting line-up but also their bowling attack as they will be unable to call on his right-arm off-spin.

The 29-year-old was injured while on 79 as he cruised through for a comfortable single, immediately falling to the ground after completing the run.

De Silva is expected to be out for two weeks but Sri Lanka will hope to have him fit for the home series against England that starts in Galle on January 14.

Sri Lanka closed the opening day on 340 for six, a strong position on a wicket that is providing plenty of assistance to the bowlers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Oxford Covid vaccine may be the first to get nod for emergency use in India
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘CBI probing Sushant case for 5 months, should share findings’: Deshmukh
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Security forces kill 7 Taliban members in southern Afghanistan: Report
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
ICMR Assistant admit card 2020 released at pgimer.edu.in, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Dhananjaya de Silva to miss rest of South Africa series
by Reuters
Amit Sadh: I won’t boast about my upcoming work
by Shreya Mukherjee
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.