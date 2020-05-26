Sections
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka Cricket set to suspend drug-charged player Madushanka’s contract

Sri Lanka Cricket set to suspend drug-charged player Madushanka’s contract

Updated: May 26, 2020 13:20 IST

By Press Trust of India, Colombo

Shehan (Twitter)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is planning to suspend the contract of medium pacer Shehan Madushanka after he was arrested for possessing heroin.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said, “We have not been officially informed on this yet. He is a contracted player. We will take action to suspend his contract if he carries a drug charge.”

Madushanka’s arrest was the first time a contracted player was remanded over a drug charge.

The cricketer and his friend were arrested on May 23 for possessing heroin.



The magistrate at Kuliyapitiya in the north-western province ordered him to be remanded till June 2.

The 25-year-old broke into the international scene in early 2018 with an ODI hat-trick on debut against Bangladesh, making the fourth player in one-day history to achieve the feat.

His international appearances have been limited to his debut ODI and two T20 internationals, also against Bangladesh.

