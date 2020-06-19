Sections
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka govt. launches probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation

Sri Lanka govt. launches probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation

Sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has alleged that his country “sold” the game to India, a claim that was ridiculed by former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence from him.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:44 IST

By Press Trust of India, Colombo

Sachin Tendulkar of India celebrates with the World Cup after beating Sri Lanka during the 2011 ICC World Cup Final (Getty Images)

Sri Lanka’s sports ministry on Friday ordered an investigation into former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s allegation that the national cricket team’s loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by “certain parties”.

The sports minister Dullas Alahapperuma has ordered the investigation and asked for a report on its progress every two weeks, the ministry said in a statement.

The sports secretary, KADS Ruwanchandra, on Alahapperuma’s directive, had complained to the ministry’s investigation unit on Saturday.

Aluthgamage has alleged that his country “sold” the game to India, a claim that was ridiculed by former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence from him.



Also Read | He started the revolution of Indian cricket: Hussain on former opener

In an interview with local TV channel ‘Sirasa’, Aluthgamage said the final was fixed. Set a target of 275, India claimed the trophy thanks to the brilliance of Gautam Gambhir (97) and then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (91).

“Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 world cup, I said this when I was the sports minister,” Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, said.

“As a country I do not want to announce this. I can’t exactly remember if it was 2011 or 2012. But we were to win that game,” added the politician, who was the state minister of power in the current caretaker government which is in-charge until the election to be held on August 5.

The captain of Sri Lanka at that time, Sangakkara, asked him to produce evidence for an anti-corruption probe.

“He needs to take his ‘evidence’ to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly,” he tweeted.

 

Jayawardene, also a former captain who scored a hundred in that game, ridiculed the charge.

“Is the elections around the corner...like the circus has started...names and evidence?” he asked in a tweet.

Aluthgamage said that in his opinion no players were involved in fixing the result, “but certain parties were.” Aluthgamage had also previously hinted that the game was fixed.

Both Aluthgamage and the then President Mahinda Rajapaksa were among the invitees at the final played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had also called for a probe on alleged match-fixing in the 2011 World Cup final.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

High drama at Ludhiana’s Chhawani Mohalla as residents demand lifting of containment restrictions
Jun 19, 2020 17:48 IST
Lord of the Rings actor Ian Holm dies at 88
Jun 19, 2020 17:48 IST
Kirti Kulhari: ‘You start taking burden of how people see you’
Jun 19, 2020 17:47 IST
Oh, to step out into the city with more hope than worry!
Jun 19, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.