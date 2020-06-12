Sri Lanka likely hosts of Asia Cup 2020 instead of Pakistan as PCB offers a swap - Report

Sections
Pakistan were the original hosts of this year’s edition but considering its tension with India and the current situation of Covid-19, the PCB has decided to offer SLC to host this edition of Asia Cup and in return get the hosting rights of the 2022 edition of the tournament, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The chances of Asia Cup taking place in its scheduled time in September in 2020 are bleak due to the Covid-19 pandemic but if it indeed does then it will be hosted by Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan. The PCB have decided to swap the hosting rights with SLC for Asia Cup.

However, the ACC’s executive council has not approved the swap of host nations yet but is expected to confirm hosting plans before the end of the month.

There is, however, substantial doubt if the tournament will go ahead as planned, largely due to the restrictions and logistical hurdles posed by the pandemic.



Sri Lanka has not hosted an Asia Cup since 2010 and will look to grab the opportunity to attract the home crowd. India is the defending champion of the tournament.

On June 9, the Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met via a video conference and decided to take the final decision on Asia Cup 2020 in due course.

On Thursday, India postponed Sri Lanka tour citing travel restrictions owing to coronavirus pandemic. Men in Blue were slated to tour Sri Lanka later this month to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

