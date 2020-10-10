Standing at 7 feet 6 inches tall, Pakistan spinner aims to become ‘world’s tallest bowler’

Young Mudassir Gujjar, a 21-year-old cricketer from Pakistan, is aiming at becoming the tallest bowler to play cricket. Gujjar is a giant of a man, standing at 7 feet 6 inches tall and hopes to overtake Mohammad Irfan as the tallest bowler to play international cricket. Gujjar was part of the player development program with Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars last year and has been sharpening his skills to realise his dream of playing cricket for his country.

“My height is a blessing as I can run faster and be the fastest bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Mail Online. “I started training seven months ago to become a bowler but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a pause. I hope one day I will be the tallest bowler in the world.”

The tallest bowler presently in the world is Irfan, but unlike the left-arm pacer, Gujjar is a spinner. There have been times when Gujjar felt out of place due to his height - having to get custom-made shoes and other equipment that would suit his size - but over the years, the 21-year-old has not only come to terms with it, but even embraced the fact that he stands at over 7 and a half feet.

“I was the tallest child in the school and in the neighbourhood. I was already six-foot tall when I was ten and by the time I was in high school, I was above seven feet tall. My parents were worried as I kept growing. They were not able to understand why I was growing taller than my siblings and if it will later cause any troubles for me,” Gujjar said.

“People now meet me with a smile, they are in awe of me. It makes me feel good. I feel special. I may have trouble doing things like a normal person but my height is God’s gift and I am thankful to him. I am popular and I enjoy the attention.”