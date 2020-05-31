Sections
Home / Cricket / Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is remarkable: VVS Laxman on Sachin Tendulkar

Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is remarkable: VVS Laxman on Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar’s highest stand in international cricket was with Laxman when the pair added 353 runs against Australia in a Test match in Sydney in 2004.

Updated: May 31, 2020 12:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, edited by Aditya Bhattacharya, Hindustan Times New Delhi

VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar during a partnership (Getty Images)

VVS Laxman on Sunday revealed on Twitter that over the next few days, the former batsman will be paying tribute to some of the cricketers he’s played alongside with who’ve had an influence on him and his career. The first name Laxman picked is none other than his former India teammate, Sachin Tendulkar, whose career he described as “trail-blazing.”

Also Read | ‘Salute to the spirit of human endurance,’ VVS Laxman lauds specially-abled child bowling at nets

“I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely,” Laxman tweeted.

“His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of, but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is. Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality, one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt,” he added as a reply to the earlier tweet.

Also Read | ‘He locked himself in physio’s room’: Laxman recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s battle with Shane Warne in 1998 series



Tendulkar has been part of many unforgettable partnerships but his highest stand in international cricket was with Laxman when the pair added 353 runs against Australia in a Test match Sydney in January of 2004.



Laxman and Tendulkar have played more than a 100 Tests for India, and when you add Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to the mix, the Fab 4 have played 80 Tests together for India. In those 80 Tests, Tendulkar has the most runs – 6692, while Laxman has scored 5253 runs at an average of 46.90.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi govt seeks Rs 5,000 crore from Centre to pay employees’ salaries: Sisodia
May 31, 2020 13:30 IST
Australian PM makes ‘ScoMosas’, wants to share them with PM Modi
May 31, 2020 13:32 IST
BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 464 MTS posts, 8th pass can apply
May 31, 2020 13:26 IST
How can you give 3 runs: Kohli on when Dhoni wasn’t happy with him & Rohit
May 31, 2020 13:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.