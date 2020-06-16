Sections
Steve Smith names Pakistan pacer as ‘most skillful’ bowler he has faced

During a recent Instagram live session, the former Aussie captain was responding to questions from fans. When asked to name the fast bowler he finds difficult to face, Smith picked Pakistan’s talented left arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Australia's Steve Smith. (Action Images via Reuters)

Australian superstar Steven Smith is among the best batsmen of the current generation. There is no bowling attack or condition in the world that he hasn’t dominated. So, when he showers praise on a bowler it really means a lot.

ALSO READ: Steve Smith names the most impressive player from Indian Cricket Team

“Mohammad Amir, I think is the most skillful I’ve faced,” Smith said.



Amir was banned from internation cricket for 5 years due to his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that rocked Pakistan cricket. He was allowed to play international cricket since and he has put some great performances ever since.

It was Amir’s guile that helped Pakistan topple favourites India in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. The left arm pacer has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 48 T20 internationals for Pakistan.

Smith has himself made a stunning comeback to international cricket after being banned for a year due to his role in the ball tampering controversy against South Africa.

