Sections
Home / Cricket / Steve Smith on a different level when it comes to batting: Ben Stokes

Steve Smith on a different level when it comes to batting: Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes and former Australia captain and batting ace Smith play for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:49 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

Steve Smith (C) with Ben Stokes. (AFP)

Steve Smith is on a different level when it comes to batting, star England all-rounder Ben Stokes said on Tuesday. Stokes and former Australia captain and batting ace Smith play for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Even though he plays for Australia, biggest rivals England and Australia you’ve just got to hold your hands up sometimes to players like that and go yeah you’re on a different level when it comes to batting,” said Stokes, England’s 2019 50-over World Cup and Ashes hero.

Asked about Smith’s attention to detail, Stokes said he can never be like that.

“I could never be like that, personally I could not think about cricket in the way that he does when it comes to batting. You know obviously he’s on all the time but that’s why he averages sixty whatever he does in Test cricket but that’s not for me but it’s for him, who’s to say whose right or wrong,” said Stokes.



Stokes, who was born in New Zealand, also spoke about his growing up days playing rugby and cricket.

“Growing up in New Zealand it was rugby and cricket then moved to England. Again it was rugby and cricket but yeah, I had to decide.

“I think I was about 13 or 14 when I decided which one I wanted to keep on playing and put one to the side and I just wasn’t enjoying my rugby as much as cricket at that age so it was an easy decision for me to make.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amid lockdown, prices of pulses and oil go up while vegetables cost cheaper: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:19 IST
Janhvi and Arjun share pics of time spent at home amid lockdown
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
‘He had more talent’: Kapil Dev says Sachin ‘should have done even better’
Apr 29, 2020 11:15 IST
Varanasi shut down today as Covid-19 cases rise in UP town
Apr 29, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.