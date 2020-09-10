Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Steve Smith picks world’s best ODI batsman, reserves high praise for two rising stars of India

Steve Smith picks world’s best ODI batsman, reserves high praise for two rising stars of India

Australia batsman Steve Smith in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram picked the current best ODI batsman of the world and also reserved high praise for two Indian rising stars KL Rahul and Sanju Samson.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 09:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Steve Smith (Pool via REUTERS)

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith may be one of the fiercest competitors on the cricket field but that doesn’t mean there is any shortage of respect between the two. Kohli and Smith who are often pitted against each other for the best batsman’s tag, have time and again praised each other for their achievements. Remember Kohli asking the Indian section of the crowd not to boo Smith and instead clap for him during the India vs Australia group stage match in last year’s World Cup? Smith, now it seems, has decided to return the favour, albeit in a different manner.

The former Australia captain named India skipper Virat Kohli as the best ODI batsman going around in world cricket currently. Smith, who is currently in England preparing for the three-match ODI series against the hosts starting from Friday, decided to engage in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

Also Read | Brett Lee picks the winner of IPL 2020, names a side ‘definite’ to reach play-offs

During that session, a fan asked the 31-year-old Australian to name the best ODI batsman. Smith had no hesitation in taking Virat Kohli’s name.

Kohli is currently the leading run-scoring in ODIs among active cricketers with 11867 runs at an average of 59.34. He has 43 hundreds to his and is only seven away breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for most hundreds in ODI cricket.



Smith was also asked to describe Kohli’s RCB teammate and South African legend AB de Villiers in one word. The Australian batsman replied with “Freak.”

Smith, who is set to represent Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, described KL Rahul as a ‘gun’ player and used the adjective ‘talented’ for wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.

Smith had an interesting take when asked about his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler, who has been in terrific form the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia.

“Terrific player. Hopefully, no runs against us this week then he can score as many as he likes in the IPL,” said Smith.

Smith will join the Rajasthan Royals squad in UAE after the ODI series against England ends on September 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
Sep 10, 2020 09:55 IST
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
Sep 10, 2020 09:46 IST
Rafale induction LIVE updates: Defence min Rajnath Singh, French counterpart Parly leave for Ambala Air Force station
Sep 10, 2020 09:51 IST
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
Sep 10, 2020 08:24 IST

latest news

Three dead as wildfire devastates northern California
Sep 10, 2020 10:09 IST
Delhi Metro’s Red, Violet and Green lines reopen today: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 10:08 IST
Two prisoners infected with Covid-19 escape Pune’s Yerawada prison
Sep 10, 2020 10:05 IST
Covid-19: Demand for local trains, Metro in Mumbai gets louder amid lockdown
Sep 10, 2020 10:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.