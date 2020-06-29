Sections
Steve Smith says he ‘remembered how to hold the bat’ after first net session in three months, shares photograph on social media

Steve Smith shared a photograph of his all padded up with a helmet on in the nets on his Instagram account and shared a cheeky message with it.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 17:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Australian batsman Steve Smith returns to nets after a gap of three months. (Instagram/Steve Smith)

Australian batting superstar Steve Smith is back in the nets after a prolonged break, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and seems very excited about his return. Smith shared a photograph of his, all padded up with a helmet, in the nets on his Instagram account and shared a cheeky message with it.

“First hit in the nets in 3 months. Good news... I remembered how to hold the bat,” Smith wrote.  

Smith last played a competitive cricket match on March 13, 2020, when Australia beat New Zealand in the 1st ODI of a series that was later cancelled due to the outbreak of the virus. He last appeared in a Test match in January.

ALSO READ: ‘I still don’t know the reason for it’: Sunil Gavaskar on being removed as captain despite beating West Indies



The former Australian captain is currently the top ranked batsman in Test cricket in the ICC rankings and will be keenly looking forward to Australia’s line-up in the summer as India are scheduled to tour down under.

The marquee series is something every cricket lover has their eyes on and is crucial for Cricket Australia too because of the revenue it will generate.

If the tour goes ahead as planned, Smith will be up against India’s vastly improved fast bowling attack, which decimated the Aussies in his absence in 2018-19. The series will also bring Virat Kohli and Steve Smith face to face in a series since Australia lost in India in 2017.

In that series Smith scored a bagful of runs while Kohli had failed to fire. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top laster this year.

