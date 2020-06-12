Sections
Steve Waugh, manager raise money for 30 physically-challenged cricketers in India

Waugh, along with his manager Harley Medcalf, has initiated a fundraising campaign in Australia which hopes to look after a 100 physically-challenged cricketers in India.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of former Australia captain Steve Waugh. (Getty Images)

Steve Waugh, the former Australia captain has raised funds for 30 physically physically-challenged cricketers in India. Waugh, along with his manager Harley Medcalf have initiated a fundraising campaign in Australia, as per which Rs 5000 will be deposited in account of all the 30 players belonging to the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI).

“I was travelling to India in January with Steve Waugh where we met a group of physically challenged cricketers in Delhi. I was so impressed by how they approach life, the way they play their cricket and how passionate and enthusiastic they were,” Medcalf told Mid-Day.

“Steve described them as not being physically challenged but instead enabled in every way. That was an apt description. They play tough and hard. They have a pretty strong approach to the game, which was impressive.”

The campaign has so far raised 3500 AUD and Medcalf has informed that the idea is to support up to 100 physically-challenged cricketers in future, with Waugh working with the players personally sometime later this year. The 1999 World Cup winning captain has been a prominent figure in the world of charity. The Udayan Children’s Home at Barrackpore on the outskirts of Kolkata is one of his highlighted contributions in terms of charity.



“We even got to know some of the cricketers as we spent two to three hours with them. It was fascinating. And as individuals, they were quite inspiring. I am drawn to people who are passionate. We came to know that they are having a pretty tough time at the moment,” Medcalf added.

“Funding is difficult and there are other priorities due to the pandemic, so I thought of helping them in a small way. The money will come directly into the bank accounts of the players.”

