Steve Waugh’s manager helps provide financial aid to 100 physically challenged cricketers

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Former Australian Cricketer Steve Waugh (Getty Images)

Around 100 needy physically challenged cricketers have been provided financial aid with the help of former Australian skipper Steve Waugh’s manager Harley Medcalf during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) announced on Thursday.

PCCAI secretary Ravi Chauhan said each cricketer was provided an amount of Rs 5000.

“Each player was given Rs 5000 during the ongoing tough times,” Chauhan told PTI.

The association further aims to extend its support to 400 physically challenged cricketers in need of help.



“The overall aim is to support 400 physically challenged cricketers. PCCAI would like to thank Harley Medcalf, Anand Chukka and one Praveen Nalla for their unrelenting support to this cause,” PCCAI said in a statement.

According to Chauhan, Medcalf and Chukka raised the funds, which were then distributed, while Nalla has been providing N-95 masks for the physically challenged cricketers.

“Special thanks to former Australia captain Steve Waugh for his support and encouragement to these boys,” the statement added.

Asked how the cricketers were selected, Chauhan said that they asked the respective state associations to give them list of needy players.

