‘Still don’t understand how it happened’: Virat Kohli reveals his best innings that took him ‘into trance’

Revealing his ‘favourite’ knock, Indian captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday talked about his innings against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup. He disclosed he had gone into a trance while chasing Australia’s score down at Mohali’s PCA Stadium.

Kohli had registered an unbeaten 82 off just 51 balls in the game. The skipper’s effort led India to victory and enter the semi-final against the West Indies.

Kohli stated he didn’t realise how it actually happened as at one level India was in need of 67 runs in the last six overs. A win from that stage was almost a distant dream. However, Kohli had his strategy prepared. He tore apart the bowling attack of the Aussies and ended up hitting nine fours and two sixes.

India vs Australia live score, 1st Test Day 1

While admitting to being under pressure, the Indian captain added the innings was so “special” that everything kept coming off.

“My 183 against Pakistan is special as we chased it down against Pakistan bowlers, I felt ‘hold on it is going somewhere where I wanted to go’ but you (Smith) might not like it and I wanted to point out, my most favourite is that T20 we played in Mohali,” Kohli told Australia batsman Steve Smith in a video posted by BCCI.

“I don’t know literally, I went into a trance mode you feel like things are becoming difficult. I still don’t understand how it happened to date. And it was like everything I was hitting was going into the gaps and I just went into the zone that I couldn’t breakdown after, that was so special. You’re under pressure and everything is coming off,” he added.

Australia had posted 160 in their allotted 20 overs on the back of Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch’s knocks. India were 94/4 at one stage with Kohli and the then skipper MS Dhoni at the crease. Both batsmen ensured India got over the line in the Super 10 match of the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, India and Australia are currently gearing up for the four-match Test series. The first Test will get underway on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest.