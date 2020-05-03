Still feel I’m one of the top six batsmen: Usman Khawaja after Cricket Australia contract snub

Australia left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja, who was not given a central contract by Cricket Australia, on Saturday said that he still feels he is one of the top six batsmen. Speaking in an interview with Fox Sports, Khawaja said that he believes he can bounce back easier from this than his previous omission in 2014. “Without sounding arrogant, I still feel like I’m one of the top six batsmen in the country,” he said.

The left-handed batsman further went on to address the criticism he has faced over his batting against spin bowling. “My playing against spin has been right up there as some of the best in the county. Bar maybe Steve Smith, who is an absolute genius. But the most important thing is to score runs,” he said.

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts recently had to stand down the vast majority of the staff for the remainder of the financial year due to the financial strains posed by COVID-19. Addressing the same, Khawaja said that he is shocked.

“I was very shocked. I knew our projections for revenue were still very high and I think they still are, depending on what happens with the India series,” he said. “It’s a bit confusing. I don’t have all the financial information in front of me, but it seems like it’s more of a cash-flow problem at the moment,” he added.

“There’s obviously a little bit of mismanagement there somewhere, with the portfolio and putting a lot of money into the share market.

“To me, that’s Business 101. To make sure you have enough cash reserves if c**p hits the fan.

“So I’m a little bit disappointed on that front... but what’s been done is done now, so it’s just our responsibility as CA and ACA to work through this,” he said.