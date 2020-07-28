Stuart Broad becomes second England cricketer to 500 Test wickets

Sections
Broad joins fellow quick James Anderson as the only two England bowlers with 500 Test wickets or more.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Stuart Broad removed Kraigg Brathwaite for his 500th Test wicket. (ICC)

Fast bowler Stuart Broad on Tuesday became only the second England cricketer to claim 500 Test wickets. Broad joins fellow quick James Anderson as the only two England bowlers with 500 Test wickets or more when he dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite for 19 on Day 5 of the third Test against West Indies in Manchester. Incidentally, Brathwaite was also Anderson’s 500th Test wicket in 2017.

Broad, playing his 140th Test, however, is the slowest to reach the 500-wicket milestone. Muttiah Muralitharan completed the feat in 87 matches followed by Anil Kumble (105) and Shane Warne (108). Glenn McGrath picked up his 500th Test wicket in his 110th Test while Courtney Walsh and Anderson breached the mark in their 129th Test match respectively.

Broad has silenced his detractors with aplomb after a splendid performance in the ongoing 3rd Test match between England and West Indies. After being dropped from the first Test, Broad has been in great form for his country. He picked up six wickets in the second Test while being the star man in the third.

Broad is fourth on the list of all-time highest Test wicket-takers by a fast bowler behind Anderson, McGrath and Walsh. Broad has claimed a five-wicket-haul in Tests 15 times, while twice grabbing 10 in a match, with a best of 8/15 against Australia in the 2015 Ashes series in England.



