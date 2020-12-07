Sections
Stuart Broad’s tweet on Virat Kohli’s drop catch and run out in the same ball floors everyone

“Remind you of anything?” Broad tweeted tagging teammate James Anderson while resharing Virat Kohli’s drop catch and run out video from the India-Australia 2nd T20I.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Considering the high standards that Virat Kohli sets for himself, he won’t be pleased with his fielding performance in the ongoing Australia tour. The Indian captain dropped D’Arcy Short in the first T20I and let go off an even easier chance in the 2nd T20I in Sydney. But he did not let India pay the price. He took advantage of the lapse of concentration of Matthew Wade, who thought Kohli had taken the catch, to run him out.

The incident which took place in the 8th over of Australia’s innings, reminded England fast bowler Stuart Bowler Broad of his effort during the home Test series against Pakistan a few months ago.

Broad was trying to draw the attention of Anderson, who was left fuming when the former had dropped Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the 3rd Test when Anderson needed one wicket to complete a five-for in the innings and three to claim 600 Test wickets.

Just like Kohli, Broad had dropped the catch but recovered quickly to knock the stumps down and run out non-striker Mohammad Abbas.

 

In Kohli’s case, however, Wade, whose catch was dropped, was run out.

That proved to be an important moment in the game as the stand-in Australia captain was going all guns blazing scoring 58 off 32 balls. Wade himself admitted at the end of the match, which India won by six wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series that his wicket made a difference of about 10-15 runs in Australia’s eventual total of 194, batting first.

Hardik Pandya played a blistering innings of 42* off 22 balls including two sixes in the last over to take India home.

