Sections
Home / Cricket / Stuart Broad waits for chance to take 500th Test victim

Stuart Broad waits for chance to take 500th Test victim

Broad took the first two wickets of West Indies’ second innings in the gloom on Sunday night to leave them reeling at 10-2 as they chase an improbable target of 399.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 07:52 IST

By Reuters, MANCHESTER

Cricket - Third Test - England v West Indies - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 25, 2020 England's Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Martin Rickett/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

When Stuart Broad wakes up in his pitchside hotel room at Old Trafford on Tuesday, he will be hoping the rain stays away so that England get a chance to bowl at West Indies on the final day of the three-test series. After taking eight wickets in the match so far, Broad has frustratingly been left stuck on 499 test scalps for at least 40 hours thanks to Monday’s washout. Weather permitting, on Tuesday he will be eager to become only the seventh man, and second England bowler after James Anderson, to claim at least 500 test wickets.

Broad took the first two wickets of West Indies’ second innings in the gloom on Sunday night to leave them reeling at 10-2 as they chase an improbable target of 399.

Also read: ‘He is the Michael Jordan of T20 cricket’: KKR CEO has huge praise for all-rounder

Monday’s rain kept the players inside their biosecure bubble at the hotel, which overlooks the ground, but the weather is expected to clear enough on Tuesday to give the 34-year-old his opportunity to help England win the series.

Controversially omitted from the first test at Southampton, Broad returned to assume a leading role in the second test victory and has gone on to put England in a strong position in the final match.



It has not only been a statement to the selectors but also a reminder of his strong will to win, as England supporters know only too well from the 2015 Ashes series when he took 8-15 at Trent Bridge with Australia bowled out for 60.

Also read: ‘He is the Michael Jordan of T20 cricket’: KKR CEO has huge praise for all-rounder

The ignominy of being dropped had left him angry and frustrated.

“I don’t think I’ve got anything to prove. England know what I can do, the selectors know what I can do and when I get that opportunity again you can bet I’ll be on the money,” he said.

And so it proved, as he bludgeoned a 33-ball 50 in England’s first innings. He then took six wickets in the West Indies’ first innings to leave them 172 runs adrift of England.

Once the lead reached 399, West Indies were put into bat again with Broad stepping up once more to claim two more wickets.

If the weather plays its part on Tuesday, he will be eager to turn his torment of just a fortnight ago into real delight.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

26 Rohingya Muslims feared drowned found hiding on Malaysian islet
Jul 28, 2020 08:16 IST
Bengal’s ginger farmers reap profit as sales shoot during Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 28, 2020 08:12 IST
Amitabh reveals Aaradhya asked him not to cry, said, ‘you’ll be home soon’
Jul 28, 2020 08:12 IST
Kerala fixes tariff for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals
Jul 28, 2020 08:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.